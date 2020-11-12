News / Metro

AI innovation contest reaches final round

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  18:25 UTC+8, 2020-11-12       0
The 2020 Shanghai Youth Artificial Intelligence Innovation Season has organized online activities including AI classes, AI labs, contests, smart rescue games and other challenges
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  18:25 UTC+8, 2020-11-12       0

A citywide AI innovation competition has entered the final round after having attracted participation of more than 200,000 students from over 1,000 schools in the city since it kicked off in September, according to the Shanghai Education Center for Science and Art, co-organizer of the event.

During the 2020 Shanghai Youth Artificial Intelligence Innovation Season, the center and its partner – Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Education Community – have organized online activities including AI classes, AI labs, algorithm contests, smart rescue games and other challenges and tasks to study how AI technology can empower transportation, medical services, education, community, consumption, living, manufacturing and risk warning.

Among them, the “AI Smart Classroom” provided 10 weeks of classes and knowledge contests to learners who have never studied AI to learn about the basic concepts, development history and application scenarios of the technology. It attracted more than 100,000 students, according to the center.

In a challenge themed on intelligent canteens, Peng Qianqian, a student at Shanghai Lantian Middle School, developed an application to distinguish whether a diner has finished all their food.

In another activity about smart living, two students designed an interactive carpet that broadcasts music and responds to a user's footsteps. The carpet is meant to function as an alarm clock and encourage physical exercise.

Other innovations included caps that can measure body temperature and drones that can perform in the air automatically.

AI innovation contest reaches final round

Students take part in the AI rescue contest.

Shanghai Education Center for Science and Art and the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Education Community also launched a new platform to integrate the strength and resources of local universities, research institutes and social organizations to further promote AI education. According to the center, the platform has developed more than 1,000 hours of classes for primary and secondary school students.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     