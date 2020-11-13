3 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

The city reported three new imported coronavirus cases on Thursday, while seven patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

The first imported patient is a Chinese working in Saudi Arabia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 9.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 30.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 11.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 57 close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 928 imported cases, 829 have been discharged upon recovery and 99 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 343 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.