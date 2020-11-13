News / Metro

World Press Photo awards exhibition comes to Shanghai

SHINE
  14:22 UTC+8, 2020-11-13       0
The exhibition presents winning photos and stories from the Nature and Environment categories of the World Press Photo Contest from 2018 to 2020.
SHINE
  14:22 UTC+8, 2020-11-13       0

The World Press Photo Special Exhibition "Our World 2018-2020" will be held from November 15 to December 13 at Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery in Shanghai. Brought to Shanghai with the support of the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Shanghai, Shanghai International Culture Association, Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum and Shanghai Anchor Industrial Co Ltd, the exhibition will present winning photos and stories from the Nature and Environment categories of the World Press Photo Contest from 2018 to 2020.

The annual World Press Photo Contest rewards photographers for the best single exposure pictures contributing to the past years of visual journalism. Whether entered as singles or stories in one of the eight categories, an independent jury of professionals judge the photos in terms of their accurate, fair and visually compelling insights about our world.

The Nature category rewards imagery showing flora, fauna and landscapes in their natural state. In 2018, recognizing the importance of ecological issues, the World Press Photo Foundation launched the Environment category for work documenting human impact, positive or negative, on the environment.

Featuring a variety of visual stories, ranging from pandas in China and poaching in South Africa to stories about trash recycling and innovative agriculture, the exhibition highlights the natural world and human impact on the environment.

World Press Photo Foundation

Launched in 1955 when a group of Dutch photographers organized a contest (World Press Photo) to expose their work to an international audience, the foundation is a global platform connecting professionals and audiences through trustworthy visual journalism and storytelling. 

Since then the contest has grown into the world’s most prestigious photography competition, and through worldwide exhibitions and programs, we present to millions of people the stories that matter.

We appreciate the support of our global partner, the Dutch Postcode Lottery, and our partners, Aegon and PwC.

For more information, visit www.worldpressphoto.org.

2018 World Press Photo Contest, First Prize, Environment, singles

World Press Photo awards exhibition comes to Shanghai

"Waiting For Freedom" © Neil Aldridge

A young southern white rhinoceros, drugged and blindfolded, is about to be released into the wild in Okavango Delta, Botswana, after its relocation from South Africa for protection from poachers on September 21, 2017.

Southern white rhinos are classified as "near threatened." Rhinoceros horn is highly prized for its perceived medicinal properties, and in places is used as a recreational drug. Horns can fetch between 20,000 euros (US$23,618) and 50,000 euros per kilogram.

Poaching in South Africa rose from 13 rhinos a year in 2007 to a peak of 1,215 in 2014, and although these figures have declined slightly since then, losses are still unsustainable.

Botswana is saving rhinos from poaching hotspots in South Africa and reestablishing populations in its own wildlife sanctuaries.

This is sponsored content.
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Aegon
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     