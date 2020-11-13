World Press Photo awards exhibition comes to Shanghai

The exhibition presents winning photos and stories from the Nature and Environment categories of the World Press Photo Contest from 2018 to 2020.

The World Press Photo Special Exhibition "Our World 2018-2020" will be held from November 15 to December 13 at Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery in Shanghai. Brought to Shanghai with the support of the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Shanghai, Shanghai International Culture Association, Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum and Shanghai Anchor Industrial Co Ltd, the exhibition will present winning photos and stories from the Nature and Environment categories of the World Press Photo Contest from 2018 to 2020.

The annual World Press Photo Contest rewards photographers for the best single exposure pictures contributing to the past years of visual journalism. Whether entered as singles or stories in one of the eight categories, an independent jury of professionals judge the photos in terms of their accurate, fair and visually compelling insights about our world.

The Nature category rewards imagery showing flora, fauna and landscapes in their natural state. In 2018, recognizing the importance of ecological issues, the World Press Photo Foundation launched the Environment category for work documenting human impact, positive or negative, on the environment.

Featuring a variety of visual stories, ranging from pandas in China and poaching in South Africa to stories about trash recycling and innovative agriculture, the exhibition highlights the natural world and human impact on the environment.

Launched in 1955 when a group of Dutch photographers organized a contest (World Press Photo) to expose their work to an international audience, the foundation is a global platform connecting professionals and audiences through trustworthy visual journalism and storytelling.

Since then the contest has grown into the world’s most prestigious photography competition, and through worldwide exhibitions and programs, we present to millions of people the stories that matter.

2018 World Press Photo Contest, First Prize, Environment, singles



A young southern white rhinoceros, drugged and blindfolded, is about to be released into the wild in Okavango Delta, Botswana, after its relocation from South Africa for protection from poachers on September 21, 2017.



Southern white rhinos are classified as "near threatened." Rhinoceros horn is highly prized for its perceived medicinal properties, and in places is used as a recreational drug. Horns can fetch between 20,000 euros (US$23,618) and 50,000 euros per kilogram.

Poaching in South Africa rose from 13 rhinos a year in 2007 to a peak of 1,215 in 2014, and although these figures have declined slightly since then, losses are still unsustainable.

Botswana is saving rhinos from poaching hotspots in South Africa and reestablishing populations in its own wildlife sanctuaries.