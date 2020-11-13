Renji the first city-level hospital in Pudong

As a benefactor of Pudong's reform and opening up, Renji Hospital has seen remarkable growth in its medical capabilities over the past two decades.

Renji Hospital was the first city-level public hospital established in the Pudong New Area. The hospital has developed strongly along with Pudong's reform and opening-up, its officials said on Friday.

Pudong started opening-up in 1990, while Renji Hospital started its Pudong project in 1994. The hospital started operation in 1999.

The hospital has developed very quickly in the past two decades. Its yearly outpatient and emergency patients have increased from 171,247 to 3,415,600, while beds increased from 179 to 1,572 and annual surgeries increased from 584 to 87,734.

"Renji Hospital is a benefactor of the development of Pudong and has witnessed its reform and opening-up," said Li Weiping, president of Renji Hospital. "We will make full use of the great opportunity to build the hospital into an Asian medical center and an example of an innovative, intelligent and international hospital."