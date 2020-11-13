News / Metro

Time-honored pharmacy develops scented face mask

Tong Han Chun Tang has launched a special facial mask with the fragrance of magnolia, a flower representing Shanghai.
The time-honored Tong Han Chun Tang pharmacy, owned by Shanghai-based Yuyuan Inc, has launched a special facial mask with the fragrance of magnolia for the third China International Import Expo.

The design of the mask drew inspiration from magnolia, a flower representing Shanghai. The mask can filter 99 percent of particles and features fabrics with natural plant essential oils, giving it fresh magnolia fragrance.

The pharmacy, established in 1783, has also launched another new facial mask with herbal ingredients such as borneol and mint.

Tong Han Chun Tang provided about 52,000 preventive prescriptions of traditional Chinese medicine to TCM clinics, firefighters and companies during the COVID-19 outbreak, and donated nearly 23,000 boxes and bottles of medicine and ethanol cotton balls and more than 142,660 masks.

The special facial mask with the fragrance of magnolia for the third China International Import Expo

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
