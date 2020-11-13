Shanghai promises to keep reforming and opening up
The government recently released an updated report about the city's latest achievements and efforts in improving its business environment and overall competitiveness.
Shanghai government recently released a report about the city's latest achievements and efforts in improving its business environment and overall competitiveness. Here are some main facts from the report.
Source: SHINE Editor: Shen Ke
