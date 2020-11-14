5 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

The city reported five new imported coronavirus cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

The first imported patient is an American who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 8.

The second and the third patients are Chinese living in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 10.

The fourth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 11.

The fifth patient is a Dutch who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 11.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 104 close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery. So far, of all the 933 imported cases, 832 have been discharged upon recovery and 101 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 343 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.