News / Metro

Online economy the new driving force for Putuo

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:11 UTC+8, 2020-11-14       0
New online business and technology companies in Putuo District will receive special support as part of the district government's aim to create a modern digital economy.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:11 UTC+8, 2020-11-14       0
Online economy the new driving force for Putuo
Ti Gong

The 2020 Putuo Digital Intelligence Summit Forum is held at the China-Israel Innovation Hub over the weekend.

New online business and technology companies in Putuo District will receive special support as part of the district government's aim to create a modern digital economy.

It released a guideline at a forum over the weekend aimed at supporting new infrastructure and the development of online new economy.

The boom in the online economy after the COVID-19 pandemic has brought more opportunities for tech firms and online businesses.

New infrastructure, such as 5G base stations and charging stations for electric cars, are expected to help restore the economy after the pandemic as well as drive future economic development. Many local districts such as Yangpu have released action plans to drive the online economy.

Li Wenbo, director of Putuo’s science commission, said the district will focus on automation, the Internet, artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, online game and robotics.

Tech companies who develop breakthroughs, for example, will receive up to 5 million yuan (US$757,000) in subsidies, Li told the 2020 Putuo Digital Intelligence Summit Forum at the China-Israel Innovation Hub.

Putuo has already attracted a number of leading digital economy tech firms such as the JD Cloud & AI, 360, Alibaba, ByteDance and Guojiang Technology, which is also the organizer of the forum.

Putuo has listed the digital economy as the major engine to drive the development of the region in the wake of national and citywide campaigns to boost the Internet-plus and digital economies.

Himalaya University, China’s first university focused on the online economy, has been jointly developed by the Putuo government, Shanghai Huayi Group and Shanghai-based podcast platform Himalaya in the Taopu area of Putuo.

Neighboring the China-Israel Innovation Hub, the university aims to train high-level elite talent for the development of online new economy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
ByteDance
TikTok
Alibaba
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     