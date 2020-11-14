News / Metro

Cemeteries host cultural salons celebrating arts and poetry

Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:33 UTC+8, 2020-11-14       0
A special cultural salon with poetry recitals and traditional Chinese music has been held at Fushouyuan Cemetery.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:33 UTC+8, 2020-11-14       0
Cemeteries host cultural salons celebrating arts and poetry
Ti Gong

A special cultural salon with poetry recitals and traditional Chinese music is held at Fushouyuan Cemetery on Saturday to pay tribute to Su Yuanlei (1908-1995), a renowned literati, historian, calligrapher and poet, and his wife. 

Cemeteries host cultural salons celebrating arts and poetry
Ti Gong

A tea ceremony performance during the salon. 

Cemeteries host cultural salons celebrating arts and poetry
Ti Gong

The exhibition displays calligraphy and painting by renowned calligraphy master Shen Yinmo (1883-1971) and classical scholar Zhang Shizhao (1881-1973). 

An art festival aimed at raising awareness of life education and traditional culture opened at Fushouyuan Cemetery in Qingpu District over the weekend, featuring poetry recitals and traditional Chinese music to commemorate past literati.

Poetry experts, cultural scholars and art masters gathered at the cemetery on Saturday to pay tribute to Su Yuanlei (1908-1995), a famous literati, historian, calligrapher and poet, and his wife Fu Yunbi, a master of Chinese culture who died at 106 this year. Both were buried at the cemetery.

Classic poems by Su were read, with guqin (a plucked seven-string Chinese instrument) performed. There is also an exhibition commemorating the couple and promoting traditional Chinese culture.

Cemeteries host cultural salons celebrating arts and poetry
Ti Gong

A poetry recital.

Cemeteries host cultural salons celebrating arts and poetry
Ti Gong

Guqin performance.

Cemeteries host cultural salons celebrating arts and poetry
Ti Gong

People pay tribute to Su Yuanlei.

The exhibition displays calligraphy and painting works of the couple, and renowned literati such as calligraphy master Shen Yinmo (1883-1971) and classical scholar Zhang Shizhao (1881-1973).

Cultural and art salons blending poetry, music and other commemorative art forms will be held at the cemetery as part of the festival.

As the last stop of life, cemeteries bear the responsibility of promoting life education and traditional culture, and tombs are not only a place to bid farewell, but also a venue for people to experience the value and meaning of life, said Yi Hua, director of the Shanghai Humanism Memorial Museum inside the cemetery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     