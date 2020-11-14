Cemeteries host cultural salons celebrating arts and poetry

A special cultural salon with poetry recitals and traditional Chinese music has been held at Fushouyuan Cemetery.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

An art festival aimed at raising awareness of life education and traditional culture opened at Fushouyuan Cemetery in Qingpu District over the weekend, featuring poetry recitals and traditional Chinese music to commemorate past literati.

Poetry experts, cultural scholars and art masters gathered at the cemetery on Saturday to pay tribute to Su Yuanlei (1908-1995), a famous literati, historian, calligrapher and poet, and his wife Fu Yunbi, a master of Chinese culture who died at 106 this year. Both were buried at the cemetery.

Classic poems by Su were read, with guqin (a plucked seven-string Chinese instrument) performed. There is also an exhibition commemorating the couple and promoting traditional Chinese culture.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The exhibition displays calligraphy and painting works of the couple, and renowned literati such as calligraphy master Shen Yinmo (1883-1971) and classical scholar Zhang Shizhao (1881-1973).

Cultural and art salons blending poetry, music and other commemorative art forms will be held at the cemetery as part of the festival.

As the last stop of life, cemeteries bear the responsibility of promoting life education and traditional culture, and tombs are not only a place to bid farewell, but also a venue for people to experience the value and meaning of life, said Yi Hua, director of the Shanghai Humanism Memorial Museum inside the cemetery.

