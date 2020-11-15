1 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported one new imported coronavirus cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The city reported one new imported coronavirus cases on Saturday, while seven patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The new patient is a Chinese living in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 10.

All the new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 14 close contacts on the same planes with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 934 imported cases, 839 have been discharged upon recovery and 95 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 343 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.