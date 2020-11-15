News / Metro

Fudan University celebrates naming of asteroid after mathematician

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  18:54 UTC+8, 2020-11-15       0
A ceremony was held at Fudan University over the weekend to celebrate the naming of an asteroid after famous Chinese mathematician Su Buchin (1902-2003), also known as Su Buqing.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  18:54 UTC+8, 2020-11-15       0
Fudan University celebrates naming of asteroid after mathematician
Ti Gong

Su Buchin (right) meets winners of a math competition in Shanghai in 1978.

A ceremony was held at Fudan University over the weekend to celebrate the naming of an asteroid after famous Chinese mathematician Su Buchin (1902-2003), also known as Su Buqing.

At the Fudan ceremony, where Su had worked as president, the notification by the International Astronomical Union, a certificate by the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a photo of the asteroid and a compact disc recording its planetary orbit were presented to Su’s family. A plaque of the “Su Buchin Asteroid” was also unveiled.

Fudan University celebrates naming of asteroid after mathematician
Ti Gong

A photo of the Su Buchin Asteroid taken by the Purple Mountain Observatory on April 1, 2019.

According to the observatory, the small asteroid was discovered by its survey program at Xuyi of Jiangsu Province on February 29, 2008, and numbered 297161.

In 2019, after a proposal from the Ho Leung Ho Lee Foundation, the Purple Mountain Observatory submitted an application to the International Astronomical Union to rename the asteroid after Su. The union approved the application and released a notification on November 8 last year to officially name it after Su.

Fudan University celebrates naming of asteroid after mathematician
Ti Gong

The orbit of the Su Buchin Asteroid

Su was an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and founder of differential geometry in China. He discovered the well-known “Su-Cone” and “Su-Chain,” systematically developing the theory of projective differential geometry.

According to the university, the naming of an asteroid after an outstanding scientist is an honor that is internationally recognized, permanent and unalterable. Before Su, Fudan’s professors – geneticist Tan Jiazhen and mathematician Gu Chaohao – had also won such honors in 1999 and 2009.

Fudan University celebrates naming of asteroid after mathematician
Yang Meiping / SHINE

The notification by the International Astronomical Union naming 297161 after Su Buchin

While celebrating the naming of the asteroid, the university also launched a program to renovate the “Jiuyuan Garden” residential compound on 650 Guoshun Road. This has hosted famous professors including former presidents Chen Wangdao and Su Buchin, vice president Tan Jiazhen, economist Jiang Xuemo and Lu Gusun, chief editor of the “English-Chinese Dictionary.”

In the compound, there are three historic brick-wooden buildings built in 1956 and lived in by Chen, Su and Tan.

Fudan University celebrates naming of asteroid after mathematician
Yang Meiping / SHINE

A certificate by the Purple Mountain Observatory.

In July 2018, the renovation of the former residence of Chen was completed and reopened as an exhibition hall for the Communist Manifesto. Chen was the first Chinese to have translated the full version of the master piece into Chinese. The exhibition hall has received about 60,000 visitors since then.

The renovation of the other two buildings will also restore their original appearance to show images of Su and Tan. They are expected to form a cluster of masters’ buildings in Jiuyuan Garden and become a new landmark of the university.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     