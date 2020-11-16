No new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Nine imported patients have been discharged from hospital upon recovery, and two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

There were no new imported coronavirus cases reported in Shanghai on Sunday, while nine patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

The nine released patients include four from Uzbekistan, two from France, one from the United States, one from Morocco and one from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

So far, of all the 934 imported cases, 848 have been discharged upon recovery and 86 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 343 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.