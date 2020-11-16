News / Metro

Xuhui hosts weekend training, forums for parents

Under expert guidance, parents studied child first-aid and also learned techniques for how to properly engage with and educate their youngsters.
Ti Gong

A training session on first aid for children

Forums, lectures and trainings were organized at the Xuhui District Preschool Education Guide Center, among other venues in the district, over the weekend, attracting more than 650 families to learn skills to better take care of children below the age of 6.

These activities organized by Xuhui’s education bureau, health commission and women’s federation included a lecture about how to read children’s emotions. There was also training about first aid for children. A forum was held about how parents can take care of children, express their love, join them in games, communicate with them with respect, encourage them to explore the world, be patient and be role models for them.

The activities were part of this year’s “Parenting Filling Station,” a program initiated in 2012 to guide the public in proper parenting by inviting parents to meet with experts in education, psychology and medicine.

Xuhui hosts weekend training, forums for parents
Ti Gong

A forum about parenting

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
