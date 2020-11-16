Air China aims to further boost domestic travel

The nation's flagship carrier is working to enhance the traveling confidence of customers and drive economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ti Gong

Air China unveiled its new travel products, inflight meals and COVID-19 prevention measures at the China International Travel Mart, which began in Shanghai on Monday.

The nation’s flagship carrier launched an exhibition at the event, held at Shanghai New International Expo Center, to enhance the traveling confidence of customers and drive economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The carrier has begun operating its 2020/2021 winter and spring season with a total of 1,287 daily domestic flights on average, a 22.5 percent increase on year, the airline said during the event.

China's civil aviation industry has been recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the latest official statistics showing steady growth in passenger trips and cargo volume.

The nation’s civil aviation carriers handled 50 million passenger trips in October, close to the level of last year and an indication of an ongoing recovery, according to regulators. The passenger volume was 88 percent of last October's level.

Ti Gong

To cap the rising demand for domestic traveling, Air China has released a promotional product called the “Double City Card,” which allows frequent travelers between two cities to enjoy additional discounts.

Another product titled “Curiosity Calendar” encourages customers to book tickets on some popular routes without knowing the prices. They have the chance to buy the tickets at lower costs than the market prices.

The “Youth Rights Card” offers six discounted tickets for customers between 18 and 25 years old in an effort to attract more young travelers. The package and products are available on the app of the airline.

To improve inflight services, the airline launched a series of new meal boxes, featuring delicate and healthy dishes to encourage passengers to empty their plates and reduce waste.

Strict disinfection and COVID-19 prevention measures are also displayed at the travel mart event. Every corner of the cabin such as the seats, tray table and luggage rack are disinfected with alcohol wipes for each flight.

Ti Gong

The HEAP air purification system of the aircraft can filter 99 percent of virus and bacteria, while refreshing the cabin air every two to three minutes.

As the official air transport service provider of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Air China also unveiled its aircraft with special livery for the Winter Olympics. A simulation cabin is open to the public at the exhibition.

A model of Air China’s first ARJ21, the nation’s first domestically developed regional jet, is also on display. The carrier has received two ARJ21 regional jets that are now operating between Beijing and Inner Mongolia.

The travel mart is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Civil Aviation Administration of China and Shanghai government. It will run through Wednesday.