Fudan fund honors outstanding management contributors

Chairman of Sinochem among those given awards by the Fudan Premium Fund of Management which has been honoring outstanding scholars and entrepreneurs since 2006.

Ning Gaoning, chairman of Sinochem Group Corp, is one of this year’s award winners honored by the Fudan Premium Fund of Management.

His Award for Outstanding Contribution to Enterprise Management was due to his success in managing state-owned enterprises and pioneering their reforms.

Ning, 62, has been chairman of Huarun Group and China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation (COFCO) over the past 30 years and was assigned his current position in January 2016.

He is known for making and enforcing plans from comprehensive perspectives when managing enterprises. He put forward management models and thoughts such as 10-step strategic thinking and full-industrial-chain business model. He also proposed the collaborative management idea of using an enterprise culture and philosophy, strategic positioning, organizational structure design and evaluation system to solve internal coordination problems in large-scale enterprises and improve management efficiency, according to the award committee.

Under his leadership, Sinochem Group, COFCO Group and other large state-owned enterprises became models for other enterprises, the committee said.

Li Jingwen, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a professor at Beijing University of Technology, won the Fudan Management Lifetime Achievement Award.

As one of the founders of the economics of technology in China, the economist and management scientist was the first to systematically study the law of technological advancement and its interaction with economic growth, industrial structure and economic benefits.

He took the lead in proposing the theory and measurement method of scientific progress and predicting economy and technology trends with the theory and method of quantitative economy, and formulating industrial and regional development strategies and technical policies. His efforts are believed to have greatly enhanced the quality and level of China’s economic planning.

Li also made a pioneering contribution to the establishment of the theory and method in nationwide engineering project argumentation, planning and decision-making. He has worked as the chief and member of the technical and economic feasibility study of many national key projects, including the Three Gorges Project, the South-to-North Water Diversion Project and the Beijing-Shanghai High-Speed Railway.

Chen Zhenming, a professor at Xiamen University School of Public Affairs and dean of its Public Policy Research Institute, Yu Jianxing, president of Zhejiang Gongshang University and dean of Zhejiang University School of Public Administration, and Zeng Yi, professor of Peking University’s China Center for Economic Research, National Development Institute, were honored with the Award for Outstanding Contribution to Management Science.

Initiated by China’s former Vice Premier Li Lanqing, the fund has been honoring outstanding scholars and entrepreneurs since 2006.

Former winners include Ma Yun, former chairman of Alibaba, and Ma Huateng, Tencent's chairman.