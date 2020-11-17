4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Fifteen patients were released from hospital upon recovery on Monday, and one imported suspected case is undergoing test.

The city reported four new imported coronavirus cases on Monday, while 15 patients were discharged upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

The first imported patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 13.

The second is a French who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 13.

The third patient is a Chinese living in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 3.

The fourth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 15.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 85 close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 938 imported cases, 863 have been discharged upon recovery and 75 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 343 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.