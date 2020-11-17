Shanghai police destroy illegal guns, knives

Some of the weapons were surrendered by members of the public following a persuasion campaign.

7 Photos | View Slide Show › An array of guns and daggers are displayed prior to their destruction at a Baosteel plant. Ti Gong

Shanghai police have destroyed a stockpile of illegal guns and knives seized during their operations this year.



The weapons were destroyed at a Baosteel plant on Tuesday.

Police said some of the guns and knives were turned over to them from members of the public following a persuasion campaign.

Police encourage people to report information about illegal dangerous weapons.