News / Metro

Three arrested for alleged value-added tax fraud

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  16:12 UTC+8, 2020-11-17       0
According to prosecutors, the scheme involved fake invoices related to precious metal processing, totalling over 4.6 billion yuan.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  16:12 UTC+8, 2020-11-17       0

Minhang District procuratorate has approved the arrest of three men who are accused of writing false value-added tax invoices, involving over 4.6 billion yuan (US$700.6 million).

In 2018, Zhou and Hou were introduced to each other by Zhou’s cousin, according to prosecutors. Hou wanted to get involved in gold processing with a state-owned enterprise, and he allegedly requested Zhou to act as a go-between and introduce him to a leader whom Zhou knew.

After being briefed by Zhou, the leader was said to have agreed to his business proposal. Not being aware of Hou, the leader asked Zhou, as a deputy general manager of the SOE, to be in charge of the operation.

In February 2019, the business started. For each transaction, Zhou allegedly only needed to stamp contracts after Hou matched buyers and sellers.

Zhou doubted the huge contracts but remained silent in order to receive a 230,000-yuan commission, say prosecutors.

Within four months, Zhou allegedly bought 15 tons of gold and 133 tons of electrolytic copper in the name of the SOE and signed fake processing contracts with over ten companies for false invoices and dodging taxes.

In June last year, Zhou washed his hands off this illegal business. His work was taken over by Xie, a legal adviser of the SOE, say authorities.

A year later, the tax fraud case started to raise suspicions and the economic police of Minhang began an investigation.

Zhou, Xie and the other related man were approved to be arrested and further investigation is underway, the Minhang procuratorate said on Tuesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     