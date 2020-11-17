News / Metro

City residents' life expectancy now 83.66

Shanghai again a "city of longevity" for the first time since 2010 with over 18 centenarians per 100,000 of the population last year according to the civil affairs bureau.
The average life expectancy of local registered residents was 83.66 years last year, compared with 83.63 the year before, Shanghai's health authorities revealed on Tuesday.

Infant mortality was 3.06 among every 1,000 and mortality of pregnant women was 3.51 in every 100,000.

The three health indexes of the city have all reached that of developed countries or regions for over 10 consecutive years, said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Shanghai Health Commission.

Shanghai has established a complete medical treatment and health system which enables residents to reach nearest medical treatment spots within 15 minutes, said Zhao.

The average response time of 120 emergency calls for ambulances in the city has been cut to within 12 minutes, Zhao said.

By the end of September this year, Shanghai had a record 3,009 people who were 100 years old, compared with 2,729 by the end of last year.

Shanghai can claim to be a "city of longevity" when it has seven centenarians for every 100,000 people. Shanghai met the criteria last year for the first time since 2010, with over 18 centenarians per 100,000, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau. 

