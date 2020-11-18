Museum presents residents' pandemic artifacts

A new exhibition at Shanghai History Museum features donated items which represent the city's battle against COVID-19.

9 Photos | View Slide Show › The famous image in which a doctor from Shanghai's Zhongshan Hospital shows a patient a brilliant sunset over Wuhan, signed by the doctor in the poster and his colleagues.

Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Painted protective suits as a pandemic "fashion" by which people who fought on the front line of the battle cheered up themselves and their colleagues. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

A pandemic poster titled "We must win" from Zheng Xinyao, a famous cartoonist in China. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Medals handed out by Huashan Hospital to its doctors and nurses who fought on the front line during the pandemic. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

The exhibition also features voice and picture memories from the pandemic with voice reminders through loudspeakers in the streets, Metro stations, residential complexes and tourist sites and videos of workers disinfecting empty public places such as the airports. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

An Iranian health certificate for COVID-19 issued to a doctor of Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center who assisted in the pandemic control effort in Iran before he returned to China. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Stickers on the boxes of donations from China to other countries donated to the exhibition by the Customs at Pudong International Airport. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Two masks Yang Yin, a resident, purchased from India for his fellow residents. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Certificates of blood donation and volunteer services to Han Yufei, a resident in Hongkou District. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic will make history, and the recent past has already been turned into an exhibition at Shanghai History Museum which opened on Wednesday.

Having collected from residents about 400 objects which represent the collective memory of the battle earlier this year, the museum put together an exhibition with a portion of the donations.

Posters and illustrations, protective suits, reward certificates and medals, as well as diaries and family letters are a witness to the trying times which brought out the best of the city's community spirit.

Yang Yin is one of the donors to the exhibit and was invited to take part in its opening day.

Yang, who was travelling in India when the epidemic broke out in China, purchased over 3,000 masks from India for his fellow residents in Shanghai. Two masks from India are presented on the exhibition.

"Like Indians, my friends and I carried the huge bags of masks on our head walking through the empty airport in Shanghai," he recalled. "We asked around if people need masks and helped them."

Han Yufei, a resident in Hongkou District, saw certificates of his blood donation and volunteer services presented on the exhibition. He donated 400 milliliters of blood on March 4.

"At that time, many residents were afraid to go out to donate blood because the epidemic was still alarming," he said. "My colleagues and I, as members of the district's youth union, stood up to take the initiative."

At the exhibition, visitors can also see the famous image in which a doctor from Zhongshan Hospital who assisted in Wuhan showed a patient a brilliant sunset over the city. In poster form, the image is signed by the doctor and his colleagues.

The exhibition is located on the second and third floor of the west building of the museum on Nanjing Road W. It will last till December 20, and entrance is free.

The exhibition on the third floor continues with a brief exhibition of memories of Shanghai with some of the 1,600 objects the museum collected from the public since 2018.

Highlights among the exhibits are an advertisement of a foreign company from late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), furniture of a rich local family from the same period and a Park Hotel menu from 1936.