News / Metro

Women's half marathon returns to Jing'an

Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:40 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
A total of 4,800 runners will join the 2020 Daning Group Shanghai Jing'an Queen's Half Marathon. There's also a 10k run and a 4.5k event for women and their partners.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:40 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0

The city’s annual women’s half marathon will return to Jing’an District on Sunday.

A total of 4,800 runners will take part in the 2020 Daning Group Shanghai Jing’an Queen’s Half Marathon.

As the name suggests, most runners are women who will participate in the 21-kilometer half marathon or the 10-kilometer mini marathon. The rest will join a 4.5-kilometer race with their boyfriends or husbands.

As the city’s top women's running event, it has been held in Jing’an for three consecutive years.

“We started as a 10-kilometer mini marathon in Daning Park. Last year, we combined with the park’s annual tulip expo, allowing runners to run through the well-arranged tulip blossom fields. This year, we will expand the event to the whole Daning area by adding the half marathon,” said Yu Biao, director of Jing’an Sports Bureau.

The race route will showcase many Jing’an landmarks. Runners will pass Daning’s iconic commercial complexes such as Daning Music Plaza, an eSports hub on Lingshi Road, a film industry park, as well as popular photo-taking sites in the Daning Park.

“We hope to display Jing’an’s different charms to the public and offers top running experiences to participants,” Yu said.

This year’s event has shrunk its scale in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus outbreak. More than 200 guards and 500 volunteers will be on site to ensure safety.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     