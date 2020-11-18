Nanjing, Hebei strengthen tourism ties with Shanghai

Nanjing is offering a fresh perspective on travel in the ancient city, while Hebei Province is welcoming visitors from the Yangtze River Delta region.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Nanjing, in neighboring Jiangsu Province, and north China's Hebei Province have stepped up their cultural and tourism cooperation with Shanghai.

A list of 99 cultural venues and tourism spots in Nanjing was released in Shanghai on Tuesday during the three-day China International Travel Mart 2020, with Shanghai tourists invited to experience a fresh approach to travel in the ancient city.

The list includes both classic and new scenic spots such as the Nanjing Museum, Confucius Temple, Xuanwu Lake, Qixia Mountain, Gaochun Ancient Street, Laoshan National Forest Park, Drum Tower Art Block, Zhouyuan Garden and Tiansheng Bridge. It was released by the Nanjing City Administration of Culture and Tourism.

It also includes places for gourmets, such as the Qinhuai Street, Mendong Street, and eateries like Yongheyuan, Dajinshan and Jiangyouji. They serve delicacies such as fish soup, duck, beef guotie (half-fried, half-steamed dumpling), tangbao (steamed dumpling), candied lotus root, shaobing (baked buns) and sugar roasted chestnuts.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Three new three-day tourism routes were released, taking people to experience the autumn splendor of the city along the Qinhuai River on Niushou Mountain and at Laomendong, which is part of the Qinhuai landscape belt and an old town in the city.

Nanjing is one of the most well-known tourist destinations for Shanghai residents, and the promotion aims to create fresh and in-depth travel experiences for Shanghai tourists to the city, its cultural and tourism authorities said.

Meanwhile, the Hebei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism during the travel fair, and the two places will direct tourists to each other and fuel cultural and tourism consumption together under the deal.

Travel agencies in Hebei inked strategic cooperation agreements with their counterparts in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

A project sending 1,000 tourists from the Yangtze River Delta region to Hebei this winter was launched in Shanghai.

The province also unveiled its winter tourism charms such as skiing activities, traditional Spring Festival folk culture, hot springs and delicacies in Shanghai, inviting Shanghai tourists to spend the Chinese Lunar New Year in the province.

Zhangjiakou's Chongli District in Hebei is a major venue for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Most of the Olympic skiing events will be held there.

The Yangtze River Delta region is an important tourist source market of Hebei and the province attachs great importance to its cooperation and exchange with the region, said Wang Rongli, deputy director of the Hebei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.