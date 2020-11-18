News / Metro

12-year battle over illegal construction finally ends

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  16:41 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
Illegal expansion of a property in Minhang District wrought havoc on two neighbors for over a decade. Now the offending structures have finally been dismantled.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  16:41 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
12-year battle over illegal construction finally ends
Tian Shengjie / Shanghai Media Group

A screenshot shows the moldy mahogany furniture in Yang's villa in Minhang District. 

Due to an unapproved construction project of a neighbor, the villas of two men, surnamed Yang and Li, were severely damaged.

After a 12-year struggle, the illegal construction was finally dismantled recently under pressure from Minhang District’s court, judge Shen Ping of the court said.

In 2008, the neighbor, surnamed Wang, moved in and started to illegally expand her property in Minhang.

The villa of the woman was extended by around 1.5 meters, except for the wall connected with Li’s house. The lighting and ventilation of the three-story houses of Li and Yang, who live beside and behind Wang, were badly affected.

12-year battle over illegal construction finally ends
Tian Shengjie / Shanghai Media Group

The dark blue area indicates the expanded unapproved construction of Wang in Minhang District.

Yang said: "We have to turn on the light and air conditioner even in the morning."

Yang and Li complained to the town-level government department concerned, to no effect. In 2009, Yang had to move away.

Three years later, the court ordered Wang to demolish the illegal construction after the woman was sued separately by Yang and Li.

However, Wang made various excuses in order to refuse to comply, although judge Shen communicated with her many times.

After an investigation, Shen found Wang was repaying a loan for her villa. So to force her to dismantle the illegal building, Wang’s bank account for repayment was frozen.

Finally, the unapproved part of the villa was removed last month and the life of Yang and Li returned to normal.

12-year battle over illegal construction finally ends
Tian Shengjie / Shanghai Media Group

A screenshot shows the illegal construction of Wang is demolished last month.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     