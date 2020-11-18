News / Metro

Officials urge caution with cold-storage, imported food

  16:42 UTC+8, 2020-11-18
Shoppers are recommended to go to official supermarkets and wet markets, and pay attention to the origins of their food, among other precautions.
Local health authorities are calling on the public to be cautious of cold-storage foods, especially imported foods, after confirmed cases of coronavirus contamination involving such items.

Shoppers are recommended to go to official supermarkets and wet markets, and pay attention to the origins of their food, as well as inspection information on imported food.

Avoiding direct hand contact with frozen food and wearing disposable gloves and masks is suggested. Using separate packages for food and keeping raw and cooked food in different parts of the refrigerator are also useful to prevent the spread of the virus, said Shanghai Health Promotion Center.

Officials also warn residents of receiving goods from high-risk regions. Using disposable gloves, disinfecting packages and hand washing are important.

Proper hand washing is the most effective measure for infectious disease prevention and control and self awareness is important, officials said.

Editor: Cai Wenjun
