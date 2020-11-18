News / Metro

China Internet Art Conference to be held this month


The first China Internet Art Exposition will be held on November 28 and 29 at Crowne Plaza.

Organized by the China Internet Information Center and China Culture Administration Association, the conference is composed of nine seminars, covering topics related to culture, education, art and economy.

According to Wang Jiamu, secretary-general of the conference, there will be a series of resources collected in the near future through this conference, including those promoting cloud art museums and building an international art trading online platform.

Invited experts from the music, fine art, culture and creative industries will gather at the seminars to discuss the direction and possibilities in related fields. These will include Fan Dian, the director at the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing; Wang Meng, the honorary president of the Chinese Writers’ Association; and Lin Yifu, the world famous economist.

