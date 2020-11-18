News / Metro

Man detained for ignoring city's drone ban

  20:07 UTC+8, 2020-11-18
Flying drones was banned across the city during the period of the China International Import Expo earlier this month but Chen was spotted flying his during that period. 
Ti Gong

Chen pictured with his drone on the Henan Road N. Bridge.

A man has been fined and detained for flying a drone in violation of a citywide ban during the China International Import Expo, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.

It was the first time anyone in Shanghai had been detained for such an offense.

Flying drones were banned between November 1 to 12, but Chen was spotted with his drone near the intersection of Henan Road N. and Tiantong Road in Jing’an District during that period, police said.

Police also found that Chen’s drone was unregistered.

He was fined 500 yuan (US$76) and detained for 10 days, police said. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
