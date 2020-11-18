News / Metro

Temperatures on Wednesday a 20-year high

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:12 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
A reading of 27.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at the benchmark Xujiahui meteorological center in Xuhui District while it reached 29 degrees in Baoshan District.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:12 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
Temperatures on Wednesday a 20-year high
Dong Jun / SHINE

Two people use their hands to shade their eyes from the sun in Xuhui District on Wednesday.

The temperature on Wednesday was a 20-year high, the city’s weather bureau said.

A temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at the benchmark Xujiahui meteorological center in Xuhui District and it reached 29 degrees in Baoshan District.

This followed the 24.2 degrees recorded in 2002 and 2019, the authority showed.

During the early morning, many local citizens saw a double rainbow in the sky. 

Zhang Ruiyi, a bureau official, said it was the result of high humidity without rain and the angle of the sunlight. 

Temperatures on Wednesday a 20-year high
一米懒洋洋的光 / Weibo

A photograph of a double rainbow published on social media platform Weibo on Wednesday.

The bureau issued a blue gale alert, the lowest in a four-tier system, at 9am on Wednesday indicating that during the following 12 hours the wind force will reach 62-74kph in local coastal areas.

A cold front will affect the city on Thursday night and Friday will see a maximum temperature of 17 degrees.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     