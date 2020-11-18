Temperatures on Wednesday a 20-year high

A reading of 27.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at the benchmark Xujiahui meteorological center in Xuhui District while it reached 29 degrees in Baoshan District.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The temperature on Wednesday was a 20-year high, the city’s weather bureau said.

This followed the 24.2 degrees recorded in 2002 and 2019, the authority showed.

During the early morning, many local citizens saw a double rainbow in the sky.

Zhang Ruiyi, a bureau official, said it was the result of high humidity without rain and the angle of the sunlight.

一米懒洋洋的光 / Weibo

The bureau issued a blue gale alert, the lowest in a four-tier system, at 9am on Wednesday indicating that during the following 12 hours the wind force will reach 62-74kph in local coastal areas.

A cold front will affect the city on Thursday night and Friday will see a maximum temperature of 17 degrees.