News / Metro

Scare for Xuhui diners when rat jumps out

Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:17 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
Restaurant ordered to close for improvements after rodent spotted crawling into a bird cage at a Hong Kong-style restaurant before jumping out onto a sofa and frightening diners.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:17 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
Scare for Xuhui diners when rat jumps out

The rat inside a bird cage at the restaurant. 

Scare for Xuhui diners when rat jumps out

An official with the Xuhui District market watchdog inspects the restaurant after the rat incident. 

A Hong Kong-style chain restaurant in Xuhui District has closed down to get disinfected and other work done after a rat was spotted inside on Tuesday night, the local market watchdog said on Wednesday.

The rat was seen crawling inside a bird cage at the Bailian Xuhui outlet of Chalisi on Huashan Road before jumping onto a sofa and scaring diners.

A video of the incident was posted online.

Supervisors at the Xuhui District Bureau for Market Regulation went to the restaurant on Tuesday night, officials said.

They found a broken ceiling leading to improper rat and pest control and prevention measures.

The restaurant was ordered to put things right immediately, thoroughly disinfect the premises and exterminate any rats. 

The property management company of the Bailian Xuhui shopping mall was ordered to strengthen rat and pest prevention in public areas to ensure they met food safety requirements.

The bureau said it would enhance inspections of businesses at the mall and has ordered regular checks to prevent similar incidents.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, Chalisi apologized and said it would improve food processing involving the storage of food ingredients and had carried out rat and pest extermination.

It would also strengthen staff training.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     