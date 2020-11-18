News / Metro

Skills on display as competition concludes

Following the shopping and culture skills on display in Minhang District last Friday, Wednesday's contestants showed off their expertise in services and manufacturing.
9 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Railway maintenance skills on display at Wednesday's event.

    Yang Meiping / SHINE

  • Joinery

    Yang Meiping / SHINE

  • New-energy vehicle maintenance

    Yang Meiping / SHINE

  • A VR system for training on train inspection

    Yang Meiping / SHINE

  • A training system for Metro driving

    Yang Meiping / SHINE

  • Robotic system integration

    Yang Meiping / SHINE

  • Industrial control

    Yang Meiping / SHINE

  • Drug testing

    Yang Meiping / SHINE

  • Drug testing

    Yang Meiping / SHINE

The second Shanghai "Four Brands" Skills Competition concluded on Wednesday.

After shopping and culture skills in Minhang District last Friday, Wednesday’s contestants showed off their skills in services and manufacturing at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in the Pudong New Area.

Shanghai has made it a development strategy to raise its prestige in these four areas.

Most of the skills in Wednesday’s competition were from core industries in Shanghai and featured scientific innovation in five themes — "data changes life," "data improves quality," "transport brings convenience," "environmental protection promotes health" and "skills carry on craftsmanship."

About 400 competitors in 38 teams competed in eight categories, including industrial mechanics, robotic system integration, cyber security, 3D printing and drug testing.

Some of the skills also feature in the WorldSkills Competition and they were organized with WorldSkills Competition rules and standards.

The competition was not only aimed at selecting talent for Shanghai's development but also potential contestants for the 46th WorldSkills Competition due to take place in the city in 2022.

“It’s a great opportunity to try out my skills at a local competition before I head to Guangzhou to take part in the first national vocational skills competition next month, which will select the finalists to compete for tickets to represent China at the 46th WorldSkills Competition,” said Zhu Ke, winner in freight forwarding on Wednesday.

Zhu said the competition tested her capabilities in various aspects, such as communication with clients, shipping companies and airlines, understanding import and export policies in different countries, as well as handling emergencies.

“The biggest challenge for Chinese competitors is the English language as it’s not our mother language,” she said. “But I hope I can represent China at the event held in the city two years later.”

Zhu Gaohong, winner of SLA 3D printing at last year’s “Four Brands” competition, was a judge at this year’s event.

“I’m looking forward to the 46th WorldSkills Competition,” he said. “Today's event is organized according to the standards of the world event. I think it’s an opportunity for all the competitors to improve their skills. For me, a competition is not only a platform for competitors to show off their skills, but also a platform for people from all walks of life to communicate with each other.”

Besides competitions, there were also 12 skills on display, such as railway maintenance and joinery, and another 12 for interaction with visitors, such as rescue drones and disinfecting robots.

The competition broadcast on CCTV, Tencent and Douyin was watched by more than 230,000 people.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
