1 new imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

The city reported one new imported coronavirus case on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

The imported patient is a Chinese studying in France who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 16.

The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile eight patients were discharged upon recovery. So far, of all the 943 imported cases, 880 have been discharged upon recovery and 63 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 343 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.