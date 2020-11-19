News / Metro

Thousands of young people helped during pandemic

Shanghai Youth League said it had supported young people in need with over 9.3 million yuan during the pandemic while others got free smartphones and Internet connections..
Thousands of young people helped during pandemic
Ti Gong

A volunteer service union of 85 social work organizations on youth affairs is established on Thursday.

Over 18,000 young people in need have received over 9.3 million yuan (US$1.4 million) during the COVID-19 pandemic through a Shanghai Youth League program, the organization said on Thursday.

The monetary help was channeled through the city’s social work organizations on youth affairs.

Meanwhile, 370 people were offered free smartphones and Internet connections to enable them to work and live as normally as possible during the pandemic.

Wang Peijun, a social worker from the Shanghai Sunshine Community Youth Affairs Center, which helps people aged 14 to 25, said she and her colleagues kept in touch with the young people they serve through video links during the pandemic, holding online group talks with teenagers with a criminal past.

“We also helped them with employment and career consultation,” she said.

As of the end of last month, there were 85 social work organizations on youth affairs with some 5,000 social workers.

A volunteer service union of those organizations was established on Thursday.

Special Reports
