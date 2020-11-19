News / Metro

Foreigners briefed on coronavirus efforts

Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  20:26 UTC+8, 2020-11-19       0
Fang Huiping, CPPCC Shanghai Committee vice chairman, tells foreign representatives that the committee had made pandemic prevention and control an overriding political task.
Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  20:26 UTC+8, 2020-11-19       0

The CPPCC Shanghai Committee outlined its work in fighting coronavirus and facilitating construction in the city in its annual briefing to representatives of foreign organizations on Wednesday.

Nearly 100 representatives attended the meeting, including consular officials, people on behalf of Shanghai's sister cities, Magnolia Prize winners, scientists and experts.

Dong Yunhu, chairman of the committee, said Shanghai had performed well in battling the coronavirus and in pandemic prevention and control while boosting economic and social growth.

He hoped foreigners would continue to participate and support the city's construction, reform and development.

He also expressed the wish foreigners in Shanghai would contribute to helping the world learn more about China and share more opportunities.

Fang Huiping, vice chairman of the committee, said the committee had made pandemic prevention and control an overriding political task and had mobilized the city’s CPPCC system to make concerted efforts to wage an all-out people’s war on the virus and achieve the goal of economic and social development.

It had organized over 30 CPPCC members to participate in legislative consultation on the “Decision on Exerting all the Strength to Prevent and Block the Spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic” drafted by the Shanghai Municipal People’s Congress, and submitted nearly 6,000 proposals, and social trends and public opinions.

It also organized and led CPPCC members to provide proposals and deliberate on political affairs and generate extensive consensus on issues such as promoting the resumption of work and production, assisting enterprises in reaching production capacity, seizing new opportunities in new business formats, and promoting economic stability and recovery.

Meanwhile, to support overseas pandemic prevention and control efforts, they helped foreign consulates in Shanghai to transport anti-pandemic materials back home and some foreign business people to return to Shanghai.

They donated masks and medical materials to foreign consulates in Shanghai and assisted overseas Chinese in organizing anti-pandemic supplies and medical equipment for their host countries.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     