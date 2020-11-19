News / Metro

Tributes paid to well-known local comedian

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:38 UTC+8, 2020-11-19       0
Li Jiusong, a former member of Shanghai Farce Troupe, is remembered as tributes are paid in commemoration of his life and work at Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery in Qingpu District. 
Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:38 UTC+8, 2020-11-19       0
Tributes paid to well-known local comedian
Ti Gong

Comedians, opera artists and residents lay flowers in tribute to Li Jiusong. 

Shanghai comedians and opera artists bid farewell to local comedian Li Jiusong on Thursday, commemorating the artist who had brought much laughter to Shanghainese. 

Li, a former member of Shanghai Farce Troupe, was born in 1934 and died early this year. He rests in peace at the Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery in Qingpu District. 

He was known for his performances in the comedy TV sitcom "The Old Uncle." 

Tributes paid to well-known local comedian
Ti Gong

People pay their tributes to local comedian Li Jiusong. 

A monument in his memory is in the shape of a stage with photographs of Li and his wife and a sculpture of his dog. Li provided a home for several sick stray dogs. 

Classic performances of Li were screened at funeral, triggering many memories. 

Friends and relatives of Li laid flowers as gentle music played. 

Wang Rugang, a renowned local comedian who was one of Li’s performance partners, recalled Li's endless pursuit of art, his spirit of dedication and integrity. 

Tributes paid to well-known local comedian
Ti Gong

Wang Rugang, who performed with Li Jiusong, recalls the comedian's life.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     