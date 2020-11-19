News / Metro

Trains canceled due to snow in northeast

Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:36 UTC+8, 2020-11-19       0
Four rail services from Shanghai or which stop at stations in the city have been suspended on Friday and Saturday because of snowstorms hitting northeast China.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:36 UTC+8, 2020-11-19       0

Some trains heading to northeast China from Shanghai will be suspended on Friday and Saturday because of snowstorms, China Railway Shanghai Group announced on Thursday night.

The G1236 from Shanghai Hongqiao to Jilin and the G1258 from Shanghai Hongqiao to Changchun West will not operate on either day.  

The K335 from Changchun to Ningbo, stopping at Shanghai South, and the K336 from Ningbo to Changchun, stopping at the same Shanghai station, on Saturday have been canceled. 

A full refund will be offered on tickets sold for these routes. 

Railway authorities are closely following the weather conditions and will make adjustments as necessary to ensure safety, the group said. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     