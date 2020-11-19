Trains canceled due to snow in northeast

Four rail services from Shanghai or which stop at stations in the city have been suspended on Friday and Saturday because of snowstorms hitting northeast China.

Some trains heading to northeast China from Shanghai will be suspended on Friday and Saturday because of snowstorms, China Railway Shanghai Group announced on Thursday night.

The G1236 from Shanghai Hongqiao to Jilin and the G1258 from Shanghai Hongqiao to Changchun West will not operate on either day.

The K335 from Changchun to Ningbo, stopping at Shanghai South, and the K336 from Ningbo to Changchun, stopping at the same Shanghai station, on Saturday have been canceled.

A full refund will be offered on tickets sold for these routes.

Railway authorities are closely following the weather conditions and will make adjustments as necessary to ensure safety, the group said.