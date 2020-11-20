4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are three Chinese and one Russian. Eight patients were released from hospital upon recovery on Thursday.

The city reported four new imported coronavirus cases on Thursday, while eight patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

The first patient is a Russian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 15.

The second patient is a Chinese living in Italy who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 17.

The third patient is a Chinese living in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 17.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 17.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 76 close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 947 imported cases, 888 have been discharged upon recovery and 59 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 343 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.