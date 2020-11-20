News / Metro

Hospital speeding research into practice

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:26 UTC+8, 2020-11-20       0
Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital says new methods have been employed to speed the transfer of clinical research results into industrialized products for the benefit of the public.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:26 UTC+8, 2020-11-20       0

Five clinical research projects at Shanghai Ninth People’s Hospital have resulted in industrialized products for the benefit of clinical practice and the public.

The projects including a biological material recycling system in bone marrow cells’ quick screening, concentration and recombination, an intelligent 3D endoscopy system in orbital surgery, a genetic testing kit for late-onset deafness, a catheter fixing system in intubation, and induction of fibroblast for degenerative intervertebral disc disease.

Dr Wu Hao, president of the hospital, said they have been exploring new ways of transferring clinical research and discovery into practical technology and products which can be used in medical practice to help patients. Such efforts can also speed up cooperation between the hospital and pharmaceutical and tech companies in biological medicine and artificial intelligence, removing the barriers between basic research and practical research and industrialization.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     