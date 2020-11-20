News / Metro

Shanghai marathon road closures announced

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:07 UTC+8, 2020-11-20       0
Traffic and pedestrians will be affected when restrictions are put in place on several streets to allow smooth running of this year's Shanghai marathon next Sunday. 
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:07 UTC+8, 2020-11-20       0
Shanghai marathon road closures announced
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Downtown streets and sections of elevated roads will be closed during this year’s Shanghai International Marathon.

From midnight on November 28 to 7:45am the next day, vehicles will be banned from Nansuzhou Road, Beijing Road E., Dianchi Road, Nanjing Road E., Hankou Road and Jiujiang Road between Zhongshan Road E1 and Jiangxi Road M., and pedestrians won't be allowed on Nanjing Road E.

Vehicles are barred from using Zhongshan Road E. between Waibaidu Bridge and Dongmen Road from 5am to 8am on Sunday, November 29, while from 5am to 7am, no traffic will be allowed on Jiangxi Road M. between Fuzhou Road and Beijing Road E.

From 6:30am to 8am, the Yan’an Elevated Road off-ramp at Jiangxi Road will be closed, as will Yan’an Road E. between Zhongshan Road E1 and Jiangxi Road M.

From 7am to 8:30am, the Yan’an Elevated Road off-ramp at Huashan Road will be closed, as will the North-South Elevated Road off-ramp at Huaihai Road from 7:15am to 9am.

From 8:30am to 1pm, the Yunjin Road exit of the Longyao Road Tunnel will be closed.

From 7am to 1:30pm, other streets where runners will pass will also be closed.

A few bus lines where routes overlap the running course will be rerouted on November 29, police said.

Also, from 10pm on November 28 to 4pm on November 29, Longqi Road and Longlan Road between Yunjin Road and Longteng Avenue will be closed.

All races will start from the Bund, and the marathon will pass by major landmarks including the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, Huaihai Road, Jing’an Temple and Longhua Temple, finishing at the Xuhui riverside.

Shanghai marathon road closures announced
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     