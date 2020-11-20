Shanghai marathon road closures announced

Traffic and pedestrians will be affected when restrictions are put in place on several streets to allow smooth running of this year's Shanghai marathon next Sunday.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Downtown streets and sections of elevated roads will be closed during this year’s Shanghai International Marathon.

From midnight on November 28 to 7:45am the next day, vehicles will be banned from Nansuzhou Road, Beijing Road E., Dianchi Road, Nanjing Road E., Hankou Road and Jiujiang Road between Zhongshan Road E1 and Jiangxi Road M., and pedestrians won't be allowed on Nanjing Road E.

Vehicles are barred from using Zhongshan Road E. between Waibaidu Bridge and Dongmen Road from 5am to 8am on Sunday, November 29, while from 5am to 7am, no traffic will be allowed on Jiangxi Road M. between Fuzhou Road and Beijing Road E.

From 6:30am to 8am, the Yan’an Elevated Road off-ramp at Jiangxi Road will be closed, as will Yan’an Road E. between Zhongshan Road E1 and Jiangxi Road M.

From 7am to 8:30am, the Yan’an Elevated Road off-ramp at Huashan Road will be closed, as will the North-South Elevated Road off-ramp at Huaihai Road from 7:15am to 9am.

From 8:30am to 1pm, the Yunjin Road exit of the Longyao Road Tunnel will be closed.

From 7am to 1:30pm, other streets where runners will pass will also be closed.

A few bus lines where routes overlap the running course will be rerouted on November 29, police said.

Also, from 10pm on November 28 to 4pm on November 29, Longqi Road and Longlan Road between Yunjin Road and Longteng Avenue will be closed.

All races will start from the Bund, and the marathon will pass by major landmarks including the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, Huaihai Road, Jing’an Temple and Longhua Temple, finishing at the Xuhui riverside.