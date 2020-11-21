11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai, including 2 local infections

A total of 83 close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places. The places the patients had visited were disinfected.

The city reported two new local coronavirus cases and nine imported infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The two local patients, a couple living in the Pudong New Area, went to fever clinic by themselves for coughing on November 20. Later in the day they tested positive for the virus.



Of all the 345 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and three are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported. No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

The first import patient is a Philippine sailor who arrived at a Shanghai port where the ship docked for maintenance on November 16.

The second patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 17.

The third patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 8.

The fourth patient, a Chinese working in Ukraine, and the fifth patient, a German, arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 19 on the same flight.

The sixth and the seventh patients are Chinese working in Pakistan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 6 on the same flight.

The eighth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 7.

The ninth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 19.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 130 close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile eight patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery. So far, of all the 956 imported cases, 896 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.