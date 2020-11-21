News / Metro

Experts brainstorm trends in the copyright industry

Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:57 UTC+8, 2020-11-21       0
A forum on copyright trade, and licensing industry development, has been held in Qingpu District.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:57 UTC+8, 2020-11-21       0
Experts brainstorm trends in the copyright industry
Ti Gong

Attendees brainstorm copyright trade and licensing industry development. 

A forum on copyright trade and licensing industry development has been held in Qingpu District.

It gathered officials, professors and industry insiders to brainstorm culture and tourism copyright licensing, digital copyright protection and trends in the copyright industry. 

Topics varied from the licensing industry market and trends,  the operation of virtual idol IP, the role of IP in boosting consumption brands in the digital era, the challenge of copyright protection, copyright monitoring and city landmarks. 

The copyright licensing industry has become a mainstream format of international cultural industry development, said Qiang Ying, deputy director of the Shanghai Cultural and Creative Industry Promotion Office. 

The global sales revenue of licensed commodities and services reached US$292.8 billion last year, hitting a new high in the past six years. China is one of the fastest growing markets in the field, but it only accounts for 3.6 percent of the global market share, showing great potentials a 2020 report by Licensing International, a non-profit agency, revealed. 

Experts brainstorm trends in the copyright industry
Ti Gong

The forum is well attended.

License holders, licensees and retailers should enhance communication and cooperation to adapt to the latest change of the market, experts said during the forum. It was hosted by the National Base for International Culture Trade (Shanghai), National Copyright Trade Base (Shanghai) and Shanghai Cultural and Creative Industry Promotion Office. 

Ren Jian, a professor at the college of communication and art design of the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, shared insights into the practices and thoughts in the industrialized management of virtual idol IP. 

"Under the background of increasingly homogeneous products and materialized functions, implanting cultural creative IP into products and brands will increase their cultural values," he said. 

"Virtual idol IP is increasingly gaining popularity among youngsters because it caters to the promotion features of social media and is more flexible to different markets." 

The cultural empowerment of virtual idol IP creates unique experiences compared with traditional marketing ways and it is driven by technology and industry development rapidly, he added. 

More frequent cooperation between brand and virtual idol IP has been observed. The traditional manufacturing industry of the city is advised to research the interest and demand of young-generation consumers to accelerate cultural empowerment and promote brand marketing, said Ren. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     