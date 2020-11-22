News / Metro

4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai, including one local infection

Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  11:17 UTC+8, 2020-11-22       0
The local patient is the colleague of a previously confirmed case surnamed Wu who works at the cargo terminal at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport.
Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  11:17 UTC+8, 2020-11-22       0

The city reported one new local coronavirus case and three imported infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The local patient, a man living in the Pudong New Area, is the colleague of a previously confirmed case surnamed Wu, who works at the cargo terminal at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The new case tested positive for the virus in tests among 15,416 people.

Xinsheng residential area of Pudong's Zhuqiao Town, where he lives, has since been added to the city’s list of coronavirus medium-risk regions.

A total of four close contacts with him have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places. The places the patient had visited were disinfected.

Of all the 346 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and four are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported. No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

The first import patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 7.

The second patient is a Chinese traveling in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 7.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 8.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile two patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery. So far, of all the 959 imported cases, 898 have been discharged upon recovery and 61 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     