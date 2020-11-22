4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai, including one local infection

The local patient is the colleague of a previously confirmed case surnamed Wu who works at the cargo terminal at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

The city reported one new local coronavirus case and three imported infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The local patient, a man living in the Pudong New Area, is the colleague of a previously confirmed case surnamed Wu, who works at the cargo terminal at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The new case tested positive for the virus in tests among 15,416 people.

Xinsheng residential area of Pudong's Zhuqiao Town, where he lives, has since been added to the city’s list of coronavirus medium-risk regions.

A total of four close contacts with him have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places. The places the patient had visited were disinfected.

Of all the 346 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and four are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported. No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

The first import patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 7.

The second patient is a Chinese traveling in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 7.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 8.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile two patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery. So far, of all the 959 imported cases, 898 have been discharged upon recovery and 61 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.