Good public hygiene will prevent spread of infection

Local health authorities have reminded the public to stay alert for disease prevention and control after three local sporadic coronavirus cases were reported in the last two days.

Wearing mask is important when travelling on public transportation, in crowded places, indoor areas with poor ventilation and hospitals, officials from Shanghai Health Promotion Center said.

So is the correct fitting of masks, as well as washing hands after removing masks.

Officials also reminded people not to touch their mouths and noses, and abide by the one-meter social distance rule in public places or places with crowds.

Disposable gloves are required if going to supermarkets or wet markets to purchase cold-chain food.