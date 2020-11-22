Twentieth solar term brings cloudy skies, rain and lower temperatures

The 20th solar term Xiaoxue, or minor snow, fell on Sunday. It indicates temperatures will decline and precipitation increase

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The week ahead will be cloudy with rain, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau forecast.

Temperatures will increase from 14 degrees Celsius on Monday, to 18 degrees on Thursday. It will decline back to 15 degrees gradually, with a low of 9 on Sunday.

The bureau also released a blue gale alert, the lowest in the four-tier system at 8am on Sunday. The maximum wind force will reach 62-74kph in coastal areas in the city during the next 24 hours. People should watch for falling objects, the authority said.