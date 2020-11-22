Shanghai's medium-risk areas under control

The two newly designated medium-risk areas in Shanghai due to three new COVID-19 cases are under control.

The two areas are residential complexes Mingtianhuacheng in Zhoupu Town and Xinsheng residential area in Zhuqiao Town. Both are located in the Pudong New Area.

Residents are not allowed to leave the residential complexes. They are required to fetch food and parcels delivered to them that are put outside the gates of the complexes and handed to them by community volunteers.

Also, the Shanghai Pudong Hospital where a case reported on Saturday works is restricted. Some 4,000 medical staff, workers, patients and relative people are quarantined.

Visitors to patients and hospital workers can leave supplies for them outside the hospital. These are disinfected before being relayed to people inside.

At the northern part of Huiyixinyuan of Minlecheng, a residential complex across the road from the hospital, security staff have started to take temperatures of every resident who enters. Outside vehicles are not allowed in.