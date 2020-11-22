News / Metro

Pudong reports two new COVID-19 cases, both related to previous ones

Shanghai now has six COVID-19 cases in Pudong within two weeks.
Shanghai reported two more COVID-19 cases in Pudong on Sunday, taking the total number of new locally-transmitted cases to six within two weeks.

The city’s health authority declared the 126 Shunhe Road neighborhood in Zhangjiang Town in Pudong New Area, where one of the cases was found, as a middle-risk zone on Sunday. Other medium-risk regions include Yingqian Village and Xinsheng neighborhood in Pudong’s Zhuqiao Town as well as Mingtianhuacheng residential area in Zhoupu Town.

People in these areas are not allowed to leave Shanghai unless they have urgent needs but must produce a negative test certificate within seven days. The risk rate elsewhere in Shanghai remained unchanged.

The new cases were detected during the screening of close contacts of previous positive cases, the Pudong health commission said.

The 46-year-old male patient, surnamed Cao, is a colleague of one of the previous positive cases, surnamed Wu. Both of them work at the West Cargo Terminal in Pudong International Airport.

Another patient, a woman surnamed Zhang, 30, is the wife of another previous case who was confirmed as a COVID-19 patient on Saturday.

Cao and Zhang tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon. Fifty-two close contacts have been put under central quarantine and have undergone nucleic acid testing.

They had been to the Xinsheng neighborhood, the 126 Shunhe Road neighborhood, the Sunshine Paradise Mall on Gaoke Road E., the Chenyang Road KFC and Sunqiao Wet Market in the last 14 days. All the places have been disinfected.

Further epidemiological investigations are being carried out to track more people and carry out prevention measures.

There have been six new COVID-19 cases in Pudong since the first local case, a porter surnamed Wang at the West Cargo Terminal, tested positive on November 9.

Another of Wang's colleagues tested positive in his hometown in neighboring Anhui Province.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
