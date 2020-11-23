News / Metro

1 imported COVID-19 case, 2 local infections reported in Shanghai


The city reported two new locally transmitted coronavirus cases and one imported infection on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Both of the two local patients live in the Pudong New Area. The first patient, surnamed Cao, is a colleague of a previously confirmed case surnamed Wu who works at the West Cargo Terminal of Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The other patient, surnamed Zhang, is the wife of another early case surnamed Wang who was confirmed infection on Saturday.

A total of 52 close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places. The places the patients had visited were disinfected.

Of all the 348 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and six are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

The imported patient is a German who left Germany on November 7 and arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 8.

The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery on Sunday. So far, of all the 960 imported cases, 901 have been discharged upon recovery and 59 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

