Huawei the brand which most represents China: survey

Huawei is the consumer brand which best represents China, according to a brand strength ranking released over the weekend by East China Normal University’s Institute for National Branding Strategy.

The Daxia Brand Strength Ranking of the Top Nation Champions was released at the 2020 Forum of Branding Science and Applications and International Symposium of Global Branding Strategy.



The ranking focused on 40 top Chinese brands and their strength in representing China according to consumers’ opinions, which were collected via more than 4,500 questionnaires.

The top 10 on the list are Huawei, Alibaba, Kweichow Moutai, Tencent, Xiaomi, Green, Wuliangye, Yunnan Baiyao, Baidu and SF Express.

He Jiaxun, director of the institute, said developing the domestic market is an important foundation for Chinese brands to go global.

“The brands on top of the ranking are all well-known in the international market,” he said. “It provides an important preference for our 'dual-circulation' economic development strategy, which means to boost the economy by developing both the domestic and international market.”