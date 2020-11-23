Thousands of Pudong air cargo workers tested, all negative so far: airport authority

Over 17,000 people connected to cargo operations at the Pudong International Airport were tested overnight, while authorities vow to strengthen health measures.

Nucleic acid tests have been conducted on thousands of staffers working at the cargo terminals and cargo sections of the Pudong International Airport between Sunday night and Monday morning, and all returned test results are negative for COVID-19, Zhou Junlong, vice president of Shanghai Airport Authority, told a press conference on Monday.

Among the 17,719 people tested, results have come back for 11,544; with the remainder still pending results.



Regular testing will be conducted on high-risk cargo workers and vaccine inoculations will be arranged, Zhou told the press conference.

"Disinfection of inbound commodities, facilities at cargo areas and relevant environment will be enhanced," he said.



Supervision and inspection of working procedures and prevention measures among cargo companies and stations at the airport will also be strengthened, said Zhou.

Screening has been conducted at relevant cargo areas of the airport after two recent cases were confirmed, and passenger areas including the terminal buildings were not concerned, said Zhou.