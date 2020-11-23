Pudong village to have risk level downgraded

Yingqian Village will be declared as a low-risk area starting from Tuesday after no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 14 days, say health authorities.

The Yingqian Village of Zhuqiao Town in the Pudong New Area will have its infection risk level downgraded, Shanghai health authorities told a press conference on Monday.

The village will be declared as a low-risk area starting from Tuesday after no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported for 14 days as of Monday, said Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Health Commission.

On November 9, a 51-year-old male porter from the village was confirmed infection. He has worked at Shanghai Pudong International Airport since April 8 and has not left Shanghai since that time.



Shanghai reported five new locally transmitted coronavirus cases in three days, and three communities in Pudong where the patients live have previously been designated as medium-risk areas, local authorities said.

People in these areas are not allowed to leave Shanghai except in cases of emergency, but they must produce a negative nucleic acid test certificate within seven days.