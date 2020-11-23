News / Metro

Market regulators uncover substandard toys

Hu Min
  17:32 UTC+8, 2020-11-23
Among 45 batches of toys tested by consumer authorities, seven failed quality tests. This includes one batch from a Watsons outlet.
Seven batches of toys, including one sold at a Watsons outlet, failed quality tests, the city's market watchdog revealed on Monday. 

A batch of toys sold at the Shangnan Road outlet of Watsons in the Pudong New Area were substandard in terms of their mechanical and physical properties, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.

The toys were manufactured by the Xingkong Toy Factory in Yancheng City, Jiangsu Province. 

Another batch of toys sold by an outlet of Shanghai Yuanying Trade Co Ltd and made by Aijier Toy Factory in Shantou City, Guangdong Province, failed for plasticizer, according to the administration. 

In total, 45 batches of toys were checked and these were all gifts attached to children's products, according to the administration.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
