Kashgar proves popular with expo visitors

  19:53 UTC+8, 2020-11-23       0
Prefecture paired with Shanghai in a national program to assist its development exhibits its attractions for tourists at a cultural industries expo in Qingpu District.
Ti Gong

The Kashgar booth at the 2020 Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo.

Kashgar Prefecture, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, achieved fruitful results during the 2020 Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo in Shanghai, local cultural and tourism authorities said on Monday. 

The Kashgar exhibition featured award winning photographs, farmers' paintings, intangible cultural heritage and special agricultural products. 

Specialties such as almonds, tea, red dates, and walnuts from Kashgar’s Shache, Zepu, Bachu and Yecheng counties were so popular that they all sold out at the expo. 

Ti Gong

An exhibition of photographs showcased the beauty of the Kashgar region.. 

Ti Gong

Local performances attracted many visitors to the tourism promotion.. 

A display designed by Shanghai Spring Tour attracted many Shanghai residents and tourists as they tried on the clothing of ethnic minorities such as Uygur and Tajik ethnic groups and took pictures of traditional musical instruments.

"Kashgar is so beautiful and I am longing for a trip immediately after seeing all these tourism photos here," said Chen, a Shanghai resident. 

The four-day expo concluded on Sunday in Qingpu District. 

Shanghai is paired with Kashgar in a national program to assist in its development for 10 years and tourism support is part of the scheme.

Kashgar, which is on the ancient Silk Road, boasts rich tourism resources and a strong ethnic flavor. It has 46 A-level tourist attractions. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
